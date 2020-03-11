Iowa Senior Living Facilities Now Placing Limits on Who Can Visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The coronavirus outbreak is forcing senior living facilities to restrict the number of visitors allowed in.

The Iowa Health Care Association said the senior population in our community are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to the Coronavirus.

“And the folks that we care for in long term care facilities in Iowa on average are 84 years old and also virtually all of them have underlying health issues. That puts them at significant risk for serious illness and death when it comes to COVID-19,” IHCA President and CEO Brent Willett said.

That’s why senior living facilities like WesleyLife are only allowing essential visitors in.

“So could be a caregiver who is providing assistance to ensure someone does stay healthy or is able to stay in their home, or a home health person, or hospice caregiver and then family members who someone’s loved one may be transitioning through the process of dying those individuals would be primary, essential visitors,” WesleyLife Vice President of Campus Operations Janet Simpson said.

Simpson said in addition to visitation limits, they are also taking additional steps to make sure residents stay safe and healthy.

“We are doing extra cleaning practices. We have additional hand sanitizer out in our communities. We are limiting large group events where individuals from the community would be coming in,” Simpson said.

The IHCA said all of these efforts combined are key in protecting the most vulnerable.

“What is important is that because COVID-19 behaves largely like the seasonal flu, our existing infection control protocols in medical facilities, not just long term care facilities, is very very effective if we are extremely vigilant in implementing it. Which, by and large, every member I’ve talked to in the last few days is absolutely doing that and limiting visitors. Those are the two most important things we can do and if we do that we come out of this fine,” Willett said.

The IHCA advises anyone planning on visiting a loved one in any type of senior living facility to call ahead first. And if visitation isn't recommended then try to communicate and spend time with senior loved ones virtually.

