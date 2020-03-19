Iowa State Seniors: ‘it was supposed to be our last two months’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- For three close friends at Iowa State University, they didn't know their last class before spring break would be their last time in a classroom.

Seniors Annebelle Ahrenholz, Kata Faga, and Hannah Witterschein said it's been a whirlwind the past few weeks, going from underestimating the COVID-19 coronavirus, to having it be the reason their senior year was cut short.

"On our last week before spring break we were hearing things and we knew it was in the U.S. and but we weren't thinking they were going to put us on online school," Witterschein said. "Professors didn't know what was going on so I guess no one was really prepared."

Iowa State University, along with the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa all announced Wednesday that graduation commencements would be canceled, and all classes are moving to online for the remainder of the semester.

"It was weird because we didn't know like the last time we sat in the classroom would actually be the last time we were there," Faga said.

The women acknowledged transitioning to online classes also might be difficult for some.

"I think that'll be really hard for those specific majors to have to deal with this new learning barrier that we have on the screen," Witterschein said. "It's hard because you can't go to libraries or anything."

Despite their disappointment in college ending earlier than expected, they said they understand it is what needs to happen.

"This is real. It’s impacting so many people and we need to sacrifice what we can to keep people healthy, keep people alive," Ahrenholz said.



