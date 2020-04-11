Iowa Union Leader Wants Governor to Address COVID-19 Concerns in Prisons

DES MOINES, Iowa — New safety measures went into effect Saturday for the Iowa Department of Corrections after confirming its first positive case of COVID-19. However, an Iowa union leader says the reaction is far too late.

“Our members are scared, confused, don’t really know what is going on and they are worried about taking this virus home with them at night and giving it to their spouse and kids,” said Danny Homan, president of the Council 61 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.

Aside from the Coralville prison, Homan says the officer who tested positive also worked during the week guarding inmates at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He also says a prison employee who worked alongside the positive patient was told to quarantine at home, but the person is forced to use their own paid leave to do so. Homan says it is because the Department of Corrections is exempt from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which is something union leaders want Gov. Kim Reynolds to address.

Homan said, “If they are not protecting the staff, they are not protecting the inmates or residents or clients, and if these staff aren’t around to supervise these people, who the hell will be. You are telling them they are essential, they have to go to work, do this work at risk to their own health and yet you are exempting them from protections provided in a federal law.”

Beginning Saturday, all community-based corrections and prison staff members are required to wear masks, and inmates will be required to wear sneeze guards and face shields. By Monday, all CBC and prison staff will have three masks each.