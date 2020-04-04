Iowans are Making Masks and Donating Items to Help Health Care Workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans wanting to help health care workers have been busy making masks. People have dropped off hundreds at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Nursing Supervisor Alisha Tompkins said, “After we get the masks, we take them down to get laundered and cleaned per the CDC guidelines, and then we have them come up here and get assembled with a filter and a nose piece, which is just a bit of pipe cleaner. Then they’ll have to be assembled with double-sided tape to make sure the contour of the mask is secure enough around the mouth and the nose.”

The hospital asks people to make a certain pattern. "We are asking for the Olson mask. The Olson mask has been approved through our infection prevention team for patients and families and no clinical care providers right now to wear so we can preserve our own PPE or masks for our frontline providers," said Tompkins.

Other items needed include vacuum bags, hair bands, pipe cleaners, and double-sided tape. You can drop off items at Blank Children's Hospital's Donation station. That is in the Iowa Methodist Medical Center parking ramp, which is located at 1200 Pleasant Street in Des Moines.

You can also drop off masks and items in Fort Dodge and Grinnell. A full list of drop-off sites and a pattern for the mask can be found at unitypoint.org/HELP.