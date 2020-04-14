ISU Creates Database for Coronavirus Research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Researchers at Iowa State University have developed a data science infrastructure that will improve the speed by which scientists can research the novel coronavirus. This is a first-of-its-kind database that combines six decades of coronavirus research into one, searchable platform. Hridesh Rajan, the interim chair of the Department of Computer Science, is leading the efforts.

“We’ve removed all of the barriers to entry for these researchers,” says Rajan. “They don’t have to spend time searching, storing or cleaning up data. They can get started immediately because we’ve completed that work for them.”

To find out more about the research, visit here.