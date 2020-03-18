ISU, Iowa, UNI Move to Online Classes for Remainder of Semester, Cancel Commencement Ceremonies

IOWA – All three of Iowa’s state universities have announced they will transition to online learning for the rest of the semester.

The University of Iowa was first to announce the news Wednesday citing the community spread of COVID-19 in Johnson County, but Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa followed suit shortly after.

Access to the campuses for the three universities will be restricted and commencement ceremonies are also being canceled.

UNI has also announced its summer 2020 classes will also be only online.

More information on the schools’ individual plans can be found here: