IT Workers Provide STEM Resources for Students at Home During COVID-19 Outbreak

Zach Weis and his internet technology colleagues are used to spending time in the classroom at Jensen Elementary in Urbandale. They mentor students in STEM through a free program they started called Tech After Class.

Since schools are closed in Iowa, they're bringing those resources to everyone. Weis, who works in Information Technology at Holmes Murphy, said, “What I found is some of the schools had limited STEM accessibility, and what I was trying to do is bring my knowledge of IT, in particular, in science, and bring it into the classroom for kids who may not otherwise have had the experience”

You can find STEM resources and details about Tech After Class here.