Local Hospitals Prioritize Protecting Expecting Moms and Infants from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The most recent data shows that the coronavirus does not cross the placenta during a pregnancy and there has yet to be a pregnant woman with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Iowa. However, local hospitals are preparing for everything.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, Broadlawns Medical Center and UnityPoint Health Des Moines have said they are following the guidelines put forth by the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and the American College of OB/GYN.

“We are limiting visitors. We are screening all our patients with both questions as well as temperatures and asking them about their symptoms or encouraging them to call ahead,” Medical Director Obstetrics at MercyOne Des Moines, Neil Mandasger said.

Healthcare providers are trying to make things as normal as possible for expecting moms.

“It is the same experience. It’s a happy, joyful time. We want these women to come in and have that birth experience that they're looking for,” Broadlawns Medical Center OB/GYN Physician, Kaaren Olesen said.

With CDC guidelines evolving, every day is different for staff.

“We're having to adjust and change every single day. It's a stressful time for healthcare workers,” Dr. Olesen said.

Doulas are also put in a very tough position. As hospitals have enforced strict visitor limitations, doulas are no longer allowed in the room during labor.

“We are still providing informational and emotional support and probably more so than ever. It's the physical support that's really changed,” Certified Labor, Postpartum Doula, Katie Nyberg said.

Nyberg said losing that physical aspect can be challenging.

“So much of what we do as a labor doula is a gentle smile or a reassuring nod, that hand on their back,” Nyberg said.

Doctors, midwives, and doulas agree the overall goal right now is keeping expected moms at ease, for a smooth delivery.

“This isn't what we had ever planned on doing of course. But I know that doulas are really there to step in wherever they can and make sure that families had the support and information that need,” Nyberg said.

“I would encourage women that have a lot of questions and are anxious about their pregnancy to feel free to call their providers, because I think we can walk through with you and relieve a lot of those anxieties,” Dr. Mandsager said.

