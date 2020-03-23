Local School Districts Begin Grab N Go Meal Programs For Students in Need

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week Gov. Reynolds recommended all schools close until April 13 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Local leaders have decided to start Grab N Go meal programs to provide for students who are still in need while school is closed.
Several central Iowa schools begin their Grab N Go meal programs this week to continue to feed the students in their district.
Des Moines
March 26th- Until Classes Resume
Monday – Friday
11:30am - 12:30pm
Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:
- All Des Moines public middle schools
Waukee
March 23rd- Until Classes Resume
Monday- Friday
11am-12pm
Child must be present during pick up
Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:
- Windfield West Apartments (By the basketball court)
- Sun Prairie Apartments (In the parking lot behind the building nearest 60th St. & Vista Dr. - enter at drive by 6107 Vista Drive)
Urbandale
March 23rd- Until Classes Resume
Monday – Friday
Child must be present during pick up
Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:
- Jensen Elementary 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM
- Karen Acres Elementary 11:30 AM -11:50 AM
- Valerius Elementary 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
Ankeny
March 23rd- April 8th
Mondays, Wednesdays
12pm- 1pm
Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:
- Crocker Elementary
- East Elementary
- Southeast Elementary
Marshalltown
March 23rd
Monday – Friday
11am- 1:35pm
Bus route for delivery of meals Here