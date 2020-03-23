Local School Districts Begin Grab N Go Meal Programs For Students in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week Gov. Reynolds recommended all schools close until April 13 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Local leaders have decided to start Grab N Go meal programs to provide for students who are still in need while school is closed.

Several central Iowa schools begin their Grab N Go meal programs this week to continue to feed the students in their district.



Des Moines

March 26th- Until Classes Resume

Monday – Friday

11:30am - 12:30pm

Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:

All Des Moines public middle schools

Waukee

March 23rd- Until Classes Resume

Monday- Friday

11am-12pm

Child must be present during pick up

Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:

Windfield West Apartments (By the basketball court)

Sun Prairie Apartments (In the parking lot behind the building nearest 60th St. & Vista Dr. - enter at drive by 6107 Vista Drive)

Urbandale

March 23rd- Until Classes Resume

Monday – Friday

Child must be present during pick up

Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:

Jensen Elementary 11:00 AM – 11:20 AM

Karen Acres Elementary 11:30 AM -11:50 AM

Valerius Elementary 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Ankeny

March 23rd- April 8th

Mondays, Wednesdays

12pm- 1pm

Grab N’ Go Meal Locations:

Crocker Elementary

East Elementary

Southeast Elementary

Marshalltown

March 23rd

Monday – Friday

11am- 1:35pm

Bus route for delivery of meals Here