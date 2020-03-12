Local Sporting Events Impacted By Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's a move many regard as unprecedented but necessary. Beginning Thursday, the Big Ten and Big 12 basketball tournaments will be played without fans.

The NCAA has ruled that no fans will be allowed to attend the entire men's and women's basketball tournaments or the wrestling championships at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Wrestling fans expected to see record-breaking crowds from March 19th-21st inside the 66,000 plus stadium. Last year's event in Pittsburgh averaged over 18,000 fans per session for six sessions.

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports my decision is based on the current understanding of how Covid-19 is progressing in the United States. The decision is in the best interest of public health including that of the coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student athletes."

Locally, the boys state high school basketball tournament will play on with fans inside Wells Fargo Arena. The Iowa High School Athletic Association released a statement this afternoon saying: "The Iowa Events Center staff has the safety and well-being of the tournament's guests, workers, and student-athletes as its top priority. "

In track and field, the annual Iowa State High School Classic indoor track & field meet held at the Lied Recreation Center, has been canceled. The decision was made after Iowa State University consulted with the athletic department, local high schools and the Iowa High School Athletics Association.

The Drake Relays in April is one of the country's premier athletic events and officials are also closely monitoring Covid-19. The university says they understand large gatherings pose a unique risk and have transitioned to online classes for two weeks after spring break and canceled most on-campus events beginning on March 14th through April 5th. The 111th Drake Relays begin April 22nd and will continue as planned.

University officials say they will continue to monitor the risk for any events beyond April 5th, including Drake Relays and commencement. "We are all exercising that kind of judgement and discretion against a lot of unknown but I think it's judicious to be cautious. Both cautious for our own sake but also cautious for the sake of our community," Drake University President Marty Martin.

The Missouri Valley Conference Women's tournament this week featuring Drake and the University of Northern Iowa will allow fans at Taxslayer Arena in Moline, Illinois this week but will open up the upper level of seating to allow for social distancing.