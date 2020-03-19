Marshalltown Schools Check Out Chromebooks to Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- The Marshalltown Schools extended its spring break past last week’s normal schedule, now with the COVID-19 concern, it’s been extended to at least April 10th.

The school district is working to make an effort to equip parents to help students continue learning in an informal way at home.

“We can’t require the work but we’re not holding them accountable to the work,” said Marshalltown Supt. Theron Schutte. “We’re simply highly encouraging them to do they can whatever they can to engage their students in a learning fashion during this time of closure.”

All students in the district have a Chromebook, but younger elementary students do not take them home. Now they can do that, and work on online lessons. The district found in a survey that around 90% of the homes in the district have access to the internet, though it is not clear if that is through a parent’s phone or hotspot, or conventional wifi.

“The main purpose of putting together information for our students as well as for their parents,” said Schutte. “To do their best to continue their learning in order to sustain the learning that they’ve had to this point.”

“Me and my husband both work at the Iowa Veterans Home so we both still have to go to work,” said Brittani Dirks, a parent of a first grader. “I haven’t quite decided yet who’s gonna be watching the kids, so we have not figured that out yet.”

Dirks said her husband and her both have Moms living closeby, but they are concerned both are in their 60’s so she’s not sure what they will do.

“I work for the casino and we got shut down so it’s kind of nice being able to spend time with her,” said Matt Aschan, of Marshalltown,talking about his daughter Jessie.. “I’m good with English my wife is good with math between the two of us were kind of covered.”

The district is also wrestling with how to financially support those workers who are not employed when students are not present. That would include bus drivers, cooks, and secretaries.