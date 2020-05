AMES, Iowa — A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among the Iowa State University community.

The university did not say whether the person who tested positive is a student or staff member.

President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement Friday that the individual was not exposed on campus and had not been on campus in the last three weeks.

Wintersteen says the university won’t send out an alert for every community member who tests positive. She asks the community to resist rumors.