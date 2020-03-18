Mental Health Professional Provides Advice on Caring for Yourself During Pandemic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced more access to telehealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But people with private insurance are still struggling to pay for mental health services. Therapists say many clients are canceling appointments due to health concerns and the push for social distancing, but for some this is the time where they need help the most.

Channel 13’s Jodi Long checked in with licensed mental health counselor Rich Webster of Path to Peace Counseling in West Des Moines on how to take care of your mental health during a difficult time.

