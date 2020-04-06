MercyOne Medical Centers Now Accepting Homemade Face Masks

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne Des Moines and West Des Moines Medical Centers are now accepting homemade face masks to help Iowa health care workers.

If you want to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) including medical masks, face shields, gloves and gowns, contact Tim Ramsey at tim.ramsey@polkcountyiowa.gov. Face shields can be made with the following:

Vinyl – 16 or 20 gauge marine grade vinyl

Foam – 1 inch by 1 inch (cut down from larger sheets, if necessary)

Elastic – Preference 3/8 to ½ inch (larger might require two staples per side)

Double-sided tape – 1 inch industrial grade mounting tape (Gorilla, Scotch)

Follow the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines found here.

The following health systems in the Des Moines metro area are also accepting homemade masks.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center: Will accept donations of homemade face masks beginning April 1. Donations may be dropped off in blue bins at the main/north entrance of the campus, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Broadlawns Medical Center: Follow the IDPH guidelines listed above. If you have already made masks using another pattern, that’s OK. Broadlawns will accept those as well. Enclose completed masks in a zip lock plastic bag or within a closed plastic box. Broadlawns will launder them prior to use so there is no need to wash the masks prior to delivering them. To coordinate a delivery of masks, email foundation@broadlawns.org.

The Iowa Clinic: Will accept homemade IDPH approved face shields beginning April 2 at their West Lakes location (5950 University Ave – West Des Moines). Donations may be dropped off at the main desk at Entrance #3 (east side) Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UnityPoint Health: A donation station has been set up inside the parking ramp on Level 4 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center campus (use the handicap entrance) and will be open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions regarding donations of supplies or PPE should be directed to Kim Wallace at 515-241-6996 or kimberly.wallace@unitypoint.org.