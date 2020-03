DES MOINES, IOWA — They are on the front lines of the metro’s coronavirus response, putting their own health at risk while trying to respond to an extremely contagious virus. Metro nurses have faced it all from the virus, the patients who might have it, lack of protective equipment and all of the stress that comes with it.

Channel 13’s Jodi Long spoke with a pair of Des Moines emergency room nurses about what they are experiencing now and how they are keeping safe.

