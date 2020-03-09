More Details Released About New Coronavirus Cases in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- More information is known about new coronavirus cases in Iowa.

Testing at Iowa's State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated five additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to eight presumptive positive cases in Iowa. All are recovering at home in isolation.

Four of the new cases announced Monday are from residents in Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). They are all older adults (61 to 80 years) who were on the same cruise in Egypt as the three Johnson County cases announced on Sunday.

The remaining new case announced Monday is a middle-aged woman (41 to 60) living in Pottawattamie County. The IDPH says she recently traveled to California. Health officials say she was working at a Panera restaurant, but they were unable to confirm if she went to work while she was showing symptoms.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an emergency disaster proclamation in response to the additional COVID-19 cases. The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Reynolds will hold her weekly press conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to provide additional updates.