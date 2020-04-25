Six More Inmates at Polk County Jail Test Positive for COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Seven inmates at the Polk County Jail have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the first positive case within the jail on Tuesday. Since then, six more inmates have tested positive.

The jail is using isolation areas with negative pressure capability to separate inmates with the virus from the rest of the population.

Other precautions have included increasing the distance between staff and inmates. Staff members are undergoing temperature checks before and after their shifts and anyone else being presented to the jail is undergoing a screening process. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says staff have been wearing personal protective equipment and continue to aggressively clean the facility.