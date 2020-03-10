More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Five more Iowans are presumed to be positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced an additional five COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The five new cases are all older adults (61 to 80 years) from Johnson County and were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other presumptive positive cases in the same county. All are in self isolation and recovering at home.

Of Iowa's 13 cases, 12 are located in Johnson County and one is in Pottawattamie County.

Fourteen additional tests came back negative for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.