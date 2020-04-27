New COVID-19 Order Doesn’t Stop Iowans From Traveling From Infected Area

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ newest emergency COVID-19 order that she announced Monday won’t prevent people from traveling from counties where restrictions remain to areas where they don’t.

Restaurants in 77 counties will be able to resume dine-in service beginning Friday, although the governor’s order requires them to follow physical distance guidelines between parties. The governor identified those counties as those that don’t have elevated virus cases.

Highlighted counties maintain current restrictions until May 15.



Check the latest confirmed cases by county here.

What would stop Iowans — who have spent weeks unable to eat a meal inside a restaurant — from driving to one of the 77 counties where dining in would now once again be permitted? Nothing, according to the governor’s order. Although, the governor reminded Iowans that those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 — those who are older or have underlying health issues — should continue to refrain from eating at restaurants, regardless of where in the state they live.

“Every Iowan has a personal responsibility to do their part,” Reynolds said, “and these steps must and will keep us on a healthy path going forward.”

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director, added that those who know that they have been near another person who contracted the virus, even if they themselves show no symptoms, should also not travel to a restaurant to eat.

“If somebody has been exposed and isn’t showing symptoms…so an asymptomatic person,” Pedati said, “…that’s an example of a person public health would be recommending that they stay in their home for 14 days and limit the spread of the virus.”

Read the full proclamation here.