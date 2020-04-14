New Virus Outbreak Nearly Doubles County’s Total in One Day

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A COVID-19 outbreak in southeast Iowa dramatically increased the number of reported cases. The Louisa County Health Department reported the change Monday afternoon.

The county is the home to a Tyson pork plant in Columbus Junction. The company idled the plant after previously confirming nearly two dozen infections of workers. The announcement by Louisa County health officials does not specify how many of the new cases are connected to the previously announced outbreak at the plant.

The updated positive cases in Louisa County are not reflected in the state’s new reporting system. A spokesman for Governor Kim Reynolds Monday said the state’s new virus reporting time frame will provide a 24-hour collection of data from health providers statewide. For example, Monday’s update included updated cases from the time period covering Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m.

That means Louisa County’s Monday update won’t be reflected in the statewide totals until Tuesday or Wednesday.