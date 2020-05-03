Newton Church Reopens Doors With Caution

NEWTON, Iowa — For the first time since March, churches in Iowa resumed Sunday services with gatherings of more than ten people.

A church in Newton was among the places of worship to reopen on Sunday, but its service didn’t look the same as before.

“It felt freeing. I’m hungry for the things of God,” said Suzy King of Newton. Philip Pearson added, “It feels good to have human contact, even though you have to keep your distance.”

Opening was a decision Pastor James Miller and the Christian Life Church of Newton didn’t take lightly. “It wasn’t easy to make it because you do want to be safe,” Miller said.

Despite Gov. Kim Reynolds giving all spiritual and faith gatherings in Iowa the green light to open, many remain closed. Miller said, “We agree to disagree. We may not agree with you, but we aren’t asking you and are not angry at you if you don’t agree with us either.”

Reynolds did not put a restriction on attendance for spiritual gatherings, but seating was roped off to create distance. Spots for families were reserved in advance to limit the service to a maximum of 45 people. The service typically holds up to 150 people. “I appreciate what the governor said. She’s basically leaving it up to the churches to be responsible. A good word for people to reintroduce back into society. At some point we just have to be responsible for our own behavior,” said Miller.

The church resides in Jasper County, one of the 22 Iowa counties still under full COVID-19 restrictions where restaurants and fitness centers are still closed. “We have hand sanitizer all over the place. We are asking people to wash their hands. If they have any COVID-like symptoms, we tell them to stay at home. I have a machine that helps purify the air,” said Miller.

Sunday offered their congregation the option of both virtual worship and a traditional service. “It’s like building morale. You feel good being around fellow Christians and feel good being around fellow friends,” said Pearson.

Miller says it was an open door to a new normal. “This was basically a soft opening, so we just wanted to open it up within reasonable measure and test it out. I think it went well.”

Just one service is being offered. The nurseries, play area and kitchen were all closed in an effort to cut down on social interaction.