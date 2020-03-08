Newton Man Gives Update on Grand Princess Cruise Ship Quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship are still under quarantine off the shore of San Francisco.

Newton resident Tim Blount says the cruise ship has been making continuous circles about 30 to 50 miles off the coast of California and they still have not received word on when they will dock.

“The frustration is more in the not knowing. The crew has done a tremendous job for us. We really feel for them. They work hard,” said Blount.

With a balcony, Blount is able to get fresh air, but he says that is the extension of his freedom. The crew has continuously provided passengers with meals, but they do not have much contact with the crew.

Blount says a major source of frustration is the lack of communications from officials on land. Passengers have been receiving updates on the internet before it makes its way to the captain.

“I think he was a little upset yesterday when there were news reports coming over television and he hadn’t heard about these things yet ... You could hear it in his voice, but he says what we hear from him is official information. There is a lot of speculation and a lot of rumors going around,” said Blount.

Vice President Mike Pence met with various cruise line executives and said in a press conference the Grand Princess will be docking this weekend. He also said every remaining passenger will be tested for COVID-19. It is unsure if passengers will remain on the ship during testing or if they will be allowed to be quarantined on land.