Nine Additional COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa

DES MOINES – Nine more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Three of the newly diagnosed cases are from Johnson County, two are Polk County residents, two are residents of Dallas County, one is a resident of Washington County, and one is a Winneshiek County resident.

As of Wednesday evening, that brings the total number of COVID-19 cases currently diagnosed in Iowa to 38. There are currently no reported deaths from the illness in the state.

The IDPH says a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24 hours a day by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. You can monitor the cases of COVID-19 in Iowa along with testing here.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and State Public Health Medical Director/Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati have released a video addressing many of the questions people have about testing for COVID-19 and who is eligible to be tested.

The IDPH and the Governor’s Office are also transitioning to a mid-morning release of information on COVID-19 cases in the state. Those updates will begin Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds is also scheduled to hold a 3:00 p.m. news conference Thursday to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.