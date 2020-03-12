‘Non-Stop Flow of Calls’ Coming in To 211 Coronavirus Hotline in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The United Way's 211 hotline has been ringing off the hook as Iowans look for answers about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The phone bank, run by the United Way, is available 24/7 to take questions about what to do about the deadly virus spreading across the country. Operators say the bulk of the calls are related to symptoms people are experiencing and whether they are related to coronavirus.

In many cases, operators say callers simply just need someone to listen.

"A lot of times people need to talk with someone themselves about a specific situation so that we can be that ear for them and share that information directly with them about their situation," says supervisor Sherice McCamey.

211 operators say they can also direct Iowans in need during the outbreak to food banks or medical centers that they can turn to.