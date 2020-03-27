Official List of Occupations That Are Considered Essential Workers in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- According to Commercial Cafe 46% or employees work at essential businesses in Des Moines.

During Tuesday’s press conference Gov. Reynolds said Iowa will rely on the U.S Department of Homeland Security’s list of essential industries.

That list includes those who work in:

--Healthcare and Public Health

--Law Enforcement, First Responders, Public Safety

--Food and Agriculture

--Energy

--Water and Wastewater

--Transportation and Logistics

--Public Works

--Communications and I.T

--Government Facilities

--Critical Manufacturing

--Hazardous Materials

--Chemical

--Defense Industrial Base

Some workers who make this list are grateful to be getting a continued paycheck while others are worried about their safety.

Though Gov. Reynolds has prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she has yet to issue a specific order for employers who can have more than 10 employees at a time, such as factories.

However, employers such as Des Moines Public Works Department are implementing social distancing and additional cleaning measures to protect their workers from the virus.

“This is a little different in that their normal routine is interrupted. And we're not requiring their manpower for something else,” Director of Des Moines Public Works Department, Jonathan Gano said. “We're keeping people on staff and keeping them spaced apart. So it is a very different kind of ballgame for Public Works staff that have been responding to the situation.”

The Governor is still not issuing a stay-at-home order, but she continues to close businesses that don’t fall under the essential workers category.

“All existing closures including restaurant and bars, will now be extended another week until April 7th,” Gov. Reynolds said at a press conference on Tuesday. “I am also ordering the closure of additional retail stores through April 7th including bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic perfume and beauty supply stores, florist, furniture and home furnishing stores.”

