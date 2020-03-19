Breaking News
Pella Corp. Employee Sent Home After Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

Coronavirus
Pella Corporation (WHO Channel 13)

PELLA, Iowa — Pella Corporation says one of its employees will self-isolate after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A spokesperson confirmed one employee had symptoms and was sent home to self-isolate for 14 days. So were the employees that worked approximately six feet from the worker.

Pella Corporation could not say if the person was tested.

The window company is extensively cleaning the areas the worker came into direct contact with including common areas.

Pella Corporation is operating as usual and asking workers to take preventative measures according to CDC guidelines. Employees who can work from home are asked to do that.

A task force meets daily to re-evaluate the company’s situation.

