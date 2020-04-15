Polk County Death is Youngest Iowa Victim of COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A death in Polk County that was one of six reported statewide Tuesday in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic is the youngest victim so far. The Iowa Department of Public Health limits how much information it releases on victims of the virus.

The department reported that the person was between the age of 18 and 40. None of the other 48 reported deaths involved a person that young, according to the information the department has released.

Here is the breakdown of those who have passed away because of the virus, according to department records:

0-17 years old: No deaths

18-40: 1 death

41-60: 3 deaths

61-80: 22 deaths

81+: 23 deaths

See the information the department releases on COVID-19 cases here.