Polk County Health Department Says ‘Stop Hoarding Supplies’

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and wipes have been flying off the shelves in stores across the Metro.



Target and Costco have responded by placing limits on in-demand items, but the Polk County Health Department says this type of hoarding is unnecessary.



“When we have a new illness sometimes people get panicked. And when we think about do people need items such as toilet paper, bottled water, food, what we tell anybody typically and what they should have in their house is a 72 hour supply of food,” said Nola Aigner Davis, Public Information Officer for Polk County.



Currently people who have coronavirus in Iowa where infected because of travel overseas and currently there is no community spread - meaning no one who is sick is passing it along to other people here in the state.



“We are not seeing the need for individuals to stock up on household items on food for two plus weeks supply of things,” said Ainger Davis.



If an individual does become quarantined because they have come into contact with the virus, the Polk County Health Department will deliver supplies to the home.



“If this individual doesn't have access to medicine or food, the Polk County Health Department works with that individual to make sure they're taken care of. Now, if this individual needs groceries dropped off someone can drop groceries off on their porch...if you just dropped them on the porch, and you had no contact with the individual, you are not going to get COVID-19,” said Ainger Davis.



In the meantime, Ainger Davis says it’s important to take part in daily germ hygiene. This includes washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting common surfaces, and staying home if you are sick.



Currently, no one has or is being monitored for Coronavirus in Polk County.

