Polk County Sheriff’s Office Launches New Program to Help Find Those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia or Autism if Lost

DES MOINES, Iowa– This week, the Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office launched the L.O.S.T program. L.O.S.T, which stands for Loved Ones Stay Together, is a proactive initiative to assist officers in locating and identifying those suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism or any other medical conditions which could result in them becoming lost or wandering.

This free program is a computer database that contains information about the person such as their name, address, physical description, birth date and a photograph to help officers locate the missing person.

The sheriff’s office said launching this program now was all about good timing. Not only is April Autism Awareness Month but Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office said they’ve also had extra time on their hands to focus on different projects that can be useful once the pandemic has passed.

“When this COVID lifts, we’re going to offer this information to nursing homes and assisted livings and take the information to those folks, those directors at those facilities telling them hey get a hold of loved ones there,” Lieutenant Jeff Rullman said

Lt. Rullman said that officers also want to remind people that the pandemic will pass and hopefully things will go back to normal.

“If we can keep doing business as usual and I know that’s tough right now, that’s also the sheriff’s office’s goals,” Lt. Rullman said. “Try to serve the community as best we can, in any capacity.”

You may request the L.O.S.T application form to be emailed to you and sent back to the Community Relations Division.

The contact email is communityrelations@polkcountyiowa.gov

Completed forms can also be mailed to: Polk County Sheriff Office Headquarters, 6023 NE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50313.