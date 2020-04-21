Pork Plant in Wright County is Latest Virus Outbreak

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — A Prestage Foods of Iowa pork processing plant in Eagle Grove was the site of a mass testing effort Monday after 16 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wright County Board of Supervisors confirmed the outbreak to Channel 13 in a news release. (Note: “BOS” is the board of supervisors and “BOH” is the board of health).

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she doesn’t plan to issue an order to close large meat processing plants to stop further spread of the virus that has already caused outbreaks in other plants in Perry, Columbus Junction, Tama and Waterloo. Reynolds said the plants are essential to the food supply. “If we aren’t able to move them (pork supplies) through the process, at some point we’re going to have to be talking about euthanizing hogs,” the governor said, “We’re not that far from it.”

The state reported 389 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday and said that two-thirds of them involved workers at meat processing plants.

Sarah Reistetter, deputy director for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said the increased cases aren’t surprising. “What we’re seeing is confirming what we know about the virus, which is that it spreads efficiently and easily in places where people are close together,” Reistetter said.