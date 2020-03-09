Pottawattamie County Confirms First Coronavirus Case

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Health Department has confirmed the first local case of COVID-19.

A press conference will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday. Local CHI and Methodist health systems, along with representatives from the health department, will provide updates.

Channel 13 will live stream the news conference here.

This comes after three Iowans presumptively tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Sunday.

The three people are all from Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. All three were part of a cruise in Egypt, according to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist. None required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation.