Prairie Meadows to Close Monday at 5PM Because of COVID-19

ALTOONA, Iowa — Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack and Hotel has announced it is temporarily closing beginning 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The move is in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Prairie Meadows released the following statement about its decision:

In the best interest of our team members, guests, and the central Iowa community, we are temporarily closing Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack, and Hotel effective March 16, 2020 at 5p.m. Although there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at our property, at the direction of the Prairie Meadows board of directors and executive team we are suspending operations out of an abundance of caution for our community, guests, and employees.

Consistent with our values at Prairie Meadows, this decision was made with the mindset of the common good and general welfare for our employees and community. In addition, the board has adopted a compensation plan for Prairie Meadows employees affected during the temporary closure. This pay process will be in effect for up to 30 days. If the shutdown lasts longer, Prairie Meadows will evaluate the compensation plan at that time.

We have and will continue to follow the advice and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Iowa Public Health Department, and Governor Kim Reynolds. Additional staff protocols have been put in place for monitoring the everchanging COVID-19 crisis.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Prairie Meadows appreciates your loyalty and looks forward to serving you and the community in the future.

Prairie Meadows