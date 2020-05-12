‘Quarantining at Home,’ State Medical Director’s Plan After Possible COVID-19 Exposure in D.C.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist, plans to work from home for an unspecified period after her trip to the White House last week, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the Trump administration confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the statement from the department of public health:

“I will be following public health guidance and quarantining at home and taking my temperature and monitoring myself for symptoms twice a day. I will be working from my home and continuing to fulfill my duties as state epidemiologist and medical director. If it were to be necessary for me to have an in-person meeting or appearance, I will continue to follow public health guidance for essential workers. If I begin to have any symptoms, I’ll call my personal healthcare provider per the guidance we have shared with Iowans throughout the COVID-19 response. In addition, should I start to have symptoms, I’ll be filling out the Test Iowa assessment again so that I can do my part in helping understand and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

The statement also advised, “Please note that during their travels and visits last week Dr. Pedati and the Governor had different contacts in different proximity to various individuals.”

The statement did not elaborate on the differences of Dr. Pedati and Governor Kim Reynolds experiences at the White House.

Governor Reynolds announced on Monday that she would be under “modified quarantine.” She said that she tested negative for the virus on Monday, will undergo daily virus tests, have several temperature checks a day, will wear a mask when working with staff and will also work some from home.