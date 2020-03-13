Revenue Estimating Conference Discusses Economic Impact of Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa — State leaders are trying to estimate the impact the coronavirus pandemic might have on Iowa’s economy.

The state Revenue Estimating Conference met Thursday to predict how much tax money Iowa will take in. The group says the virus will only have a minimal impact on the 2020 fiscal year but says 2021 could be a challenge.

“Economies do not do well with fear and uncertainty. If Iowa can largely avoid the economic costs of containing the coronavirus there should be just minimal economic damage because we otherwise have a stable and growing economy,” said Holly Lyons, Director of the Legislative Services Agency.

The conference meets three times per year, but officials say a fourth meeting could be needed to adjust for impact from the virus.