Second Urbandale School District Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

URBANDALE, Iowa — A second employee in the Urbandale Community School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is an employee at Webster Elementary and was also at Karen Acres Elementary on March 13, according to an email sent to families and staff by Superintendent Steve Bass.

The district announced on March 16 that an employee at Karen Acres Elementary tested positive for the virus. This was the first confirmed case in the district. Bass said there is no causal/correlation between the two cases, based on the work schedules of the two employees.

“Given that our state is currently experiencing community spread of the virus, state health offcials have shared that the source of the virus could have come from anywhere and cannot be associated with any one person or location, including our two schools,” said Bass.

Bass said no students were in the presence of the employee while the employee was experiencing symptoms. However, the district notified specific families whose children may have been in the presence of the employee while the employee was not experiencing symptoms.

All Urbandale schools are closed until April 13.