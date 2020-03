BROOKLYN, Iowa — A small business in Poweshiek County is helping create an alternative resource to the shortage of baby wipes and toilet paper plaguing stores. Live Now Designs in Brooklyn in a screen print and t-shirt embroidering shop that has been forced to get creative in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Channel 13’s Jodi Long spoke with the store’s owner about catering to the needs of Iowans desperate for essentials and supporting local businesses during the time of need.

