The Small Business Administration launched its Paycheck Protection Program on Friday, and small businesses can now apply for forgivable loans through the economic stimulus package.

“This has all happened in such a short period of time. They came out with the law just a week ago, and until today there was really not much guidance,” Union State Bank CEO and CFO and Past Chair of the Iowa Bankers Association Peg Scott said.

According to Scott, the Payment Protection Program gives “an opportunity for these small businesses to stay open and also to retain their employees. That’s the whole idea of this program, is to keep these employees employed."

The program allows small businesses with 500 employees or less to apply for forgivable loans with a 1 percent interest rate.

“After the next eight weeks, if you can verify that you have maintained your payroll or hired back anybody that maybe you had to let go because of the constraints of the economy, up to 100 percent of the loan is actually forgiven to the business.” Union State Bank Loan Officer Brian Eisbach said.

But before you can get the loan, small business owners must put together some documentation.

“Payroll, healthcare, utilities, things like that. As long as we verify that they have the documentation for those expenses, then the banks should be held harmless at a later time and can recover the funds from these short-term forgivable loans,” Scott said.

But not all banks have to comply with the program.

“There are some banks that do not currently have a relationship with SBA, just because they’ve never used that resource before, so I would think it would be somewhat confusing and at this point a little bit difficult to get signed up,” Scott said.

Even banks who have a relationship with the Small Business Administration are having trouble logging on to the online system.

“The SBA system seems to be overloaded, so it’s difficult to get logged in or get any assistance, but I’m sure that will calm down with time, but right now it’s just … you can imagine there are millions of people trying to log in this morning,” Scott said.

“I think most customers understand that. We are trying to help them, don’t take it the wrong way, we’re trying to learn as we go, too, because it’s a new program,” Eisbach said.

Go to SBA.gov and contact your local bank for more information.