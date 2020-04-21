State Reducing Prison Population During Virus Outbreak

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Only a small portion of Iowa’s correctional population and staff have reported positive tests results for COVID-19, but Governor Kim Reynolds’ administration is working to reduce the prison population to help lessen the spread.

The first inmate in Iowa tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The inmate is in quarantine at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville and was admitted soon after arriving from Henry County. Two staff members at the facility have also tested positive.

In Iowa’s community-based correction (CBC) programs, which include probation, parole and work release, there have been ten total positive cases. Four CBC staff member have tested positive.

The department has been working to ease overcrowding in the system, which Skinner said had been 20 percent above designed capacity. “Together our agencies are working to find a balance of good public safety and safety of the institution for our staff and those incarcerated,” Skinner said.

Skinner said the statewide prison population stood at 8,372 as of March 1. She said the department already approved 482 inmates for early release with another 90 pending.

Inmates are not allowed visitors as a way to prevent infection from the virus, she said, and staff are required to wear masks.