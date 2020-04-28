Strike Teams Head Out as Virus Spreads Through Long-Term Centers

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 outbreaks have spread across seven additional long-term care facilities, Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday.

The outbreaks sickened 94 residents according to the report. Seven of the nine deaths reported in the newest report were residents of long-term care centers, the governor said.

These are the sites of the new outbreaks:

Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Dubuque Specialty Care

Accura Healthcare of Newton-West

Park Centre (Newton)

Iowa Veterans Home (Marshalltown)

Fleur Heights Center for Wellness and Rehab (Des Moines)

University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation (Des Moines)

Reynolds said, “COVID-19 spreads quickly in congregate settings. We’re deploying long-term strike teams to conduct surveillance testing of employees in areas where virus activity is high and will continue to ramp up these efforts.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, those strike teams will be in Muscatine, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Teams will test nursing home workers in Muscatine and Louisa counties.

In total, 23 long-term care facilities in Iowa have confirmed outbreaks of the virus.