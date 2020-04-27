Suspension of Iowa Legislative Session to Continue

DES MOINES, Iowa — The suspension of the Iowa legislative session will continue into May, according to Iowa House and Senate leadership.

A statement released Monday afternoon by Iowa House Republicans said the suspension is being extended through May 15.

“The health and safety of all Iowans continues to be our primary focus as we monitor the situation and make decisions. I know my colleagues are eager to return to the Capitol to address priorities and complete our legislative work as soon as we can.” House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford).

House Republicans say the Legislative Council will meet over teleconference this week.

As of the publication of this article, Iowa House Democrats had not released a statement about the continued suspension of the legislative session.