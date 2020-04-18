Ten More Iowans Die From COVID-19; Third Long-Term Care Outbreak in Polk County

Iowa — Ten more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and another 181 Iowans have tested positive according to numbers released Saturday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The additional 10 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),

The 181 new cases includes 28 each in Linn and Black Hawk counties.

74 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. 2,513 have tested positive. 1,095 of those have recovered from the virus, according to IDPH.

A tenth outbreak has been confirmed in a long-term care facility. Six people have tested positive at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston. It’s the third outbreak at a long-term care center in Polk County. Nearly 50% of all COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have been residents of those facilities.