TestIowa Sees Thousands of Completed Assessments Within First Day

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Thousands of Iowans completed online assessments within the first day of launching the TestIowa initiative.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the new initiative during her daily press conference to bring more COVID-19 testing to the state through a public-private partnership.

Reynolds said TestIowa is a partnership is between the state, Nomi Health and Silicon Slopes Initiative.

As Iowa and the nation prepare to reopen, the ability to conduct large-scale assessments and testing is critical to understand how prevalent the disease is and how it’s evolving,” Reynolds said.

Up to 3,000 Iowans will be eligible to receive a test per day. Online assessments will determine if someone needs to take a test.

“It will also help us gather critical information from Iowans that will help our health officials better target and fight the virus,” Reynolds said.

The online assessment will ask people if they are having symptoms, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive or if someone has recently traveled to a hot spot for the virus.

Silicon Slopes Board Member Dave Elkington said first responders and medical personnel will be the first to get tested.

“Once we have had a large group who have taken the assessment, we’ll know where to set up the tents and where the hot spots potentially are,” Elkington said.

The first location will be in downtown Des Moines at the Iowa Events Center’s North Parking Lot. Additional locations will be determined.

“The objective here is to really get everybody back to work, back to a normal life and really crush the curve,” Elkington said.

Reynolds said the partnership will make 540,000 tests available to Iowans.

Results from the tests will be sent to a person’s email within 72 hours of completing the test.

Iowa is the second state to offer this type of testing. It originally launched in Utah a few weeks ago.