Three Coronavirus Cases Presumptively Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Three coronavirus cases have been presumptively confirmed in Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Sunday.

Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory indicated three positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa residents. The three people are all from Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). Confirmatory testing is pending at the CDC.

One is a middle-age adult (41-60 years) and the two others are older adults (61-80 years). Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions. None required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation.

All three were part of a cruise in Egypt, according to Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist.

“IDPH is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others. These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue,” said Pedati.

Health officials say no additional or special precautions are recommended for Iowans beyond the simple daily precautions to combat the flu including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

