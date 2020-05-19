 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Three Des Moines Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Des Moines Fire Department (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department confirmed Monday that three of its firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lt. Chris Clement said the three firefighters work the same shift at the same station. He did not say which station they work at.

“So far those are the first positives we’ve had on the department,” Clement said.

In response, the department has done contract tracing, extra decontamination at the station where they work and tested other firefighters.

Clement said the three positive cases will not adversely impact the department’s ability to serve the city.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News