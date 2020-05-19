Three Des Moines Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department confirmed Monday that three of its firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lt. Chris Clement said the three firefighters work the same shift at the same station. He did not say which station they work at.

“So far those are the first positives we’ve had on the department,” Clement said.

In response, the department has done contract tracing, extra decontamination at the station where they work and tested other firefighters.

Clement said the three positive cases will not adversely impact the department’s ability to serve the city.