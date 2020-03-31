Breaking News
Three Marshalltown City Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The City of Marshalltown is deep cleaning and telecommuting after three city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to employee privacy, the city has not said what departments the infected employees work in.

“We recognize that many functions of local government are essential, and we are listening to our team members to determine the safest way to continue operations during this time period,” said City Administrator Jessica Kinser.

All city buildings are currently closed to the public, but Kinser says many services are still available by phone or email. Visit the city’s website for more information.

