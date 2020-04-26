Three More COVID-19 Outbreaks Confirmed at Long-Term Care Facilities in Iowa

IOWA — Three more long-term care facilities in Iowa have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports seven cases at the Harmony House ABCM in Black Hawk County, 16 cases at Living Center West in Linn County and 12 cases at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing in Dallas County.

Sixteen long-term care facilities in Iowa have now reported outbreaks.

The virus has proven especially dangerous for residents of these facilities who may already have compromised health. At least half of all COVID-19 deaths in Iowa can be attributed to long-term care facilities. On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 118 Iowans have now died from COVID-19.

Four outbreaks are at care centers in Polk County. There are 62 cases at Trinity Center at Luther Park, 38 cases at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, 32 cases at On With Life and six cases at Mitchell Village Care Center.

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids has had 111 confirmed cases, which is the most of any long-term care facility in the state.

The state has expanded testing at care facilities. Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health opened a temporary site to test long-term care staff in Tama County, where 51 cases have been confirmed at Premier Estates of Toledo.