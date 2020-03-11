Two Iowa Couples Sent to Texas Following Quarantined Cruise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA – The never-ending vacation continues for passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship, which includes 22 Iowans.

According to Governor Kim Reynolds, 18 of the 22 Iowans will be sent back to the state on a charter flight.

“They have requested they be screened before traveling back to Iowa. They will also be setting up a screening center for when they arrive,” Reynolds said.

The cruise ship had 21 people test positive for the coronavirus.

Reynolds said the Iowans on the ship who have no symptoms will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Sheryl and Ray Sirdoreus are two Iowans who have shown no symptoms of COVID-19 and have been patiently waiting to return home.

“We’ve been gone for a couple of weeks. We have to replenish our refrigerator and thank goodness for Hy-Vee online. They can deliver,” Sirdoreus said.

On Tuesday, passengers with no symptoms were taken off the ship and bused to board at an airport.

Newton resident Tim Blount said, “Everyone on the bus has on a mask. The people we met shoreside had full coverage face protection, and a lot of people around are in full hazmat, so they are all over it.”

Sirdoreus and Blount said they were put on a flight to Texas with their spouses Tuesday.

“My wife always says when you travel you’ll either come home with having had a good time or you’ll have a good story,” Blount said.

Reynolds said the state is prepared for the next steps as the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow.

“I want to assure Iowans that we are prepared and we are taking additional steps to ensure access to resources to effectively manage the situation,” Reynolds said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to track the number of cases in Iowa and ways the public can protect itself.