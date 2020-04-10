Two More COVID-19 Deaths, 118 New Cases Reported in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The latest number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been released by Gov. Kim Reynolds during her daily update Friday morning. There are 118 new cases and two more Iowans have died from coronavirus.

The new cases, which include the results gathered by the Iowa Department of Public Health from testing through Thursday, brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 1,388 . Gov. Reynolds also said there have been 14,560 negative tests reported.

A total of 31 Iowans have now died because of complications of COVID-19. The most recent deaths were two Linn County residents.

There are 119 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients in Iowa.

The IDPH has not yet released the location and age of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.