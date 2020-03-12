Two More Iowans Test Positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 16.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday afternoon that tests on two more people who took part in an Egyptian cruise came back positive. Both are older adults (ages 61-80). One lives in Johnson County, where 13 other cases linked to the same cruise have been confirmed. The other case is in Carroll County, the first in that county. A Pottawattamie County resident has also tested positive for COVID-19.

16 additional tests of Iowans have come back negative. Another 29 test results are still pending. 128 Iowans are currently being monitored for possible infection.

Des Moines Public Schools announced Thursday that they will shut their doors for an additional week following the upcoming Spring Break. However, Governor Reynolds says the state is not advising others to follow that lead at this time.

“The health and safety of our students, teachers, and faculty is a top priority,” Reynolds said in a press release, “At this time, the Iowa Department of Public Health is not advising any school closures. We are finalizing key decision points needed to mitigate COVID19 to provide school districts with thorough guidance. This situation remains very fluid, and we will continue to equip local school districts with the information they need. If any school districts have questions or concerns, please reach out to IDPH.”

Governor Reynolds plans to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon at 1:30 pm from the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge to update the state's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.