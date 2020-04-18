Tyson Confirms Positive Coronavirus Tests in Perry

PERRY, Iowa — A third Tyson Foods location in Iowa has confirmed workers testing positive for COVID-19.

Tyson Foods Communications Director Liz Croston sent an email to Channel 13 News saying, “We do have some confirmed cases of workers from the Perry plant. For the privacy of our team members we are not disclosing the number of confirm cases associated with a plant.”

Croston did say they’ve been checking workers’ temperatures for over a month as they arrive to the facility. Tyson has also installed workstation providers between employees and mandating face coverings and additional cleanings. The plant in Perry continues to be operational.

Croston also discussed Tyson COVID-19 sick protocol saying, “We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country.”

Croston also added, “We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work. When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member.”

Earlier this week, Tyson’s plant in Columbus Junction confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths and at least 148 positive tests. The plant had been shut down since April 6. On Friday, Black Hawk County leaders said much of their 138 positive cases can be attributed to the Tyson plant in Waterloo and have unsuccessfully urged Tyson to shut down operations.